Cher Drops F-Bomb on ‘Today’ and Blames Hoda Kotb for the Blunder

In a hilarious live TV moment, music icon Cher drops an F-bomb during her appearance Tuesday, Nov. 19, appearance on Today.

While discussing Cher: The Memoir: Part One, the 78-year-old pop star opened up about what she wrote. In the book, she reflected on the early days of her career as well as the relationship struggles with her ex Sonny Bono and the advice she received from Lucille Bell.

When Today co-host Hoda Kotb asked her what Bell’s advice was, Cher immediately replied, “I can’t say it on TV.”

Kotb quickly replied, “We’ll bleep it.”

Cher then recalled going to Bell for relationship advice because she went through a similar situation and issues with her ex and I Love Lucy co-star, Desi Arnaz.

“So, she said, ‘F–k it, you’re the one with the talent,’” Cher declared with a laugh. Kotb gasped and started cracking up laughing.

“Ok, we didn’t have the seven-second [delay], but we will for the next feed,” Hoda stated in between laughs.

Cher then accused the Today co-host of being responsible for the on-air blunder. “Well, you said I could!” she stated.

To which Kotb replied, “I should have bleeped it myself.”

Today fans also took to social media and blamed Kotb for the moment. “Cher just F-bombed live on the @TODAYshow 🤣🤣🤣 That was totally Hoda’s fault. She said they’d bleep it. 😂,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “My mom called and told me Cher said the F-bomb on your show today.”

‘Today’ Co-Host Hoda Kotb Explained What Went Wrong During The Cher Interview

During Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kotb addressed what went wrong during the Cher interview, leading to the pop icon’s blunder moment.

“I meant, like, bleep like right in the moment – I didn’t mean say it,” Kotb claimed.

Jenna Bush Hager then added, “Oh, you wanted her to bleep it. I didn’t understand that.”

Along with the on-air moment, Cher opened up to Kotb about her greatest achievement. “My greatest achievement. I can say many things. My children,” the singer gushed. “They come to my mind first. But not giving up, and that’s what I know to do.”

Cher also admitted she wasn’t always successful. She endured some tough times in the past. “People have no idea how many times I’ve been down without money and without a job,” she said.

Cher: The Memoir: Part One is out in bookstores and online. The Part Two is due out in 2025.



