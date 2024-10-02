Rich Homie Quan’s Cause of Death at 34 Revealed



Nearly a month after his girlfriend, Amber Williams, discovered him unresponsive in their home, the cause of Rich Homie Quan’s death has been revealed.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to TMZ that the 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died from a drug overdose of the combined effects of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, and promethazine. His body showed no sign of trauma.

The manner of Rich Homie Quan’s death has been ruled as accidental.

In the 911 call, Amber Williams revealed how she first discovered her boyfriend Rich Homie Quan in their home. She stated that he had fallen asleep on the couch the previous night and had not moved by the time she checked on him that morning.

Williams said instead of waking him up, she covered him with a blanket, believing he was asleep, before taking her son to school.

However, when she returned home she “didn’t feel a heartbeat.” and pointed out that he was unconscious. “When I turned him over, he kind of foamed at the mouth,” she stated before breaking down in tears.

Rich Homie Quan’s Girlfriend Previously Broke Her Silence About His Death

Days after the rapper’s death, Williams reflected on the horrific event. “This pain is unbearable,” she began in an Instagram Story. “The love you all have shown is an overflow. I truly appreciate everyone who’s reached out.”

She also implied the situation traumatized her. “I’m traumatized from a moment that’ll forever be in my head,” she wrote. “I have nothing to prove because my love for my other half was ALWAYS shown, I had nothing to hide. Please respect me and the family at this time.”

Williams then added, “Our house is no longer a home. I’m completely heartbroken< 15 years gone. I’ll never be the same. This is a complete nightmare. We never could let go, but you didn’t have to leave me like this.”

Days later, she paid tribute to her late boyfriend in a lengthy Instagram post. “This has to be the toughest thing I’ve ever endured,” she wrote. “Don’t even know how to gather my words. When I met you I had no idea how our life was gonna change for the good. You got locked up & that time apart brought us closer.”

She continued by writing, “Fast forward, on the rise of your career I knew what I signed up for. No one could tell me anything about you, I wasn’t going for it. Support is an understatement! I’m still gonna go hard for you til this day. Never had anything hit me this close. I did all I could to make you smile despite what we’ve been through it taught me to be stronger. All this time I thought I was strong but this got me weak.”

Williams then wrote about how she and Quan’s sons worshipped the ground he walked on. “Feel like someone ripped my heart out of my chest. You worked your ass off & I finally convinced you that we need to start vacationing in which we did. Always made sure you be an active father to all your kids.”

She went on to add that no one can tell her how to grieve or cope with Quan’s death. “Just want peace, you would always say ‘until death do us part’ but this was way too soon!”