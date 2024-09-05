rapper-rich-homie-quan-dead-at-34

Rapper Rich Homie Quan has reportedly died at the age of 34. No cause of death is available at this time.

Multiple people in Quan’s camp – including Jacquees and T.O. – have confirmed the news of his passing. T.O. replied to a fan account saying it was a “bad pill” that caused his tragic death, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

This is a developing story.

As soon as the news of Rich Homie Quan’s passing hit the web, tributes quickly flowed in.

“RIP Rich Homie Quan,” one fan wrote. “1/2 of the greatest group since Outkast. The melodic genius who never stopped going in. Who sang and wrote hooks as memorable as anything to ever chart. Pop masterpieces straight out of the mud. An era-defining ATL all-timer. The tour dates are forever locked in.”

“Rich Homie Quan was one of the formative rappers of my teenage days. I remember hearing “Man of The Year” and “Get TF Out My Face” with all my friends like it was yesterday. I won’t even know how to process all this man,” another added.

“RIP to Rich Homie Quan. One of the most consistent voices/artists in Atlanta hip hop for over a decade. He deserved a much longer run and should still be with us,” one person stated.