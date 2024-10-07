‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Rushed to ICU

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose is reaching for support after revealing that her teen daughter was rushed to the hospital.

Videos by Suggest

On Sunday, October 6, the 38-year-old RHOSLC star revealed via her Instagram Stories that her 14-year-old daughter, Bobbie, experienced a “severe asthma exacerbation” and was transported to the intensive care unit (ICU) by ambulance.

Whitney Rose, alongside her daughter Bobbi. (Image via Instagram / Whitney Rose)

“My beautiful community please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose,” Whitney wrote. “I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now.”

“She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation. Xoxo 💋,” she added.

Whitney Rose’s Husband Also Took to Social Media to Ask for Support for Their Daughter

Whitney’s husband, Justin Rose, also requested prayers in his Instagram Story. He posted a photo of Bobbie on a stretcher, breathing tubes inserted in her nose, as she was being transported into the back of an ambulance.

“Thoughts and prayers for a baby girl today. Struggling with her breathing!” he wrote.

Whitney Rose’s husband shared an image of their daughter being taken away in an ambulance. (Image via Instagram / @justinmichaelrose)

Then earlier this afternoon, Whitney Rose returned to her Instagram stories to give an update. However, the situation does not seem to have improved,

“Thank you for all of the love and prayers for my sweet Bobbie Rose, we feel your energy,’ she wrote. “Unfortunately, we do not have any updates at this time. Please keep praying for our angel.’

Whitney shares her 11-year-old son Brooks and daughter with her husband, Justin Rose. In addition to her two children, Whitney is also a stepmother to Justin’s sons—Austin, Christopher, and Trey—from his first marriage.

Whitney and her husband, Justin Rose, share two children: Bobbi and their 11-year-old son, Brooks. (Image via Instagram / Whitney Rose)

The TV personality often shares photos of her children on social media, and both kids have made appearances on the popular Bravo show.

Meanwhile, in April, Whitney celebrated her daughter’s 14th birthday by sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram, where they looked radiant in matching white outfits.

“My baby girl is growing up and I am so proud of her. My side kid and bestie for life,” she wrote.