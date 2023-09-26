This Real Housewives Star Is Under Investigation For Driving Drunk…With Her Dog?

Things are getting a little “ruff” for Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador.

It all started when she had a bit too much to drink and got behind the wheel on September 16th. This unfortunately led to a DUI and hit-and-run arrest after she collided with a residence in Newport Beach, California. The collision left behind pieces of concrete and other debris. Thankfully, no one was critically injured. However, instead of staying on the scene, Beador drove away before leaving her vehicle parked smack-dab in the middle of the street. She then exited the vehicle with her dog, Archie, in tow. When police arrived on the scene, Beador pretended to walk her dog, completely disassociating from the incident. After seeing how inebriated she was, authorities immediately took her into custody.

Now, another update concerning the matter has revealed that the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit is actively investigating the incident. A NBPD public information officer shared that their lead animal control unit officer is “looking into it.” Sgt. Steve Oberon stated that, “We don’t have animal endangering laws like you would with children but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he’s going to look into that a little bit further.”

Archie was not in any way injured. At the time of the incident, Beador requested her pooch be “dropped off at someone’s house to take care of it while she was dealing with her situation.”

Although the someone in question wasn’t revealed right away, a source shared with Page Six that Archie was dropped off at Beador’s ex John Janssen’s house following the incident on Saturday night. In fact, Beador has been expressing dependency on her ex-boyfriend for support following her DUI-arrest. Other sources reveal the two of them were seen together at an apartment complex in Newport Beach, California last Tuesday.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is deeply ashamed about the incident. Another close source to Beador revealed that “Shannon has not been contacted by animal control” and “Archie is fine and is currently with Shannon.”

“The dog was never taken from her as far as custody [goes],” Oberon expressed. He has confidence that the investigation will still go underway. However, Oberon suspects that the investigation will end sooner than it started especially “if there’s not an injury.”

Mike Fell, Beador’s lawyer, shared that Beador “is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it become available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

The incident was definitely a wakeup call for Beador, who is now seeking help for her alcohol problem. The entire ordeal must have been very traumatic for the reality TV star, but sometimes a step in the wrong direction is actually the push needed to start heading in the right direction.