‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Gets 3 Years Probation For DUI

After Shannon Beador crashed into a home while driving under the influence, she has been sentenced to 3 years of probation.

As reported by Page Six, Shannon Beador will not face jail time for her DUI charge. Instead, the Real Housewives of Orange County personality has been sentenced to three years of probation, her attorney told the publication

In addition to the star’s probation sentence, she will have to complete 40 hours of community service and attend a nine-month alcohol program.

Beador explained to Page Six via her attorney, “I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident. I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

Beador’s Dismissed September Hit-And-Run

In September, Beador was arrested after driving under the influence and crashing into a Newport Beach, California, home. The damages from the crash include uprooting the landscape and destroying the siding on the home. As reported by TMZ, the RHOC star has paid for the damages.

TikTok

Beador’s crash was caught on a nearby security camera, and the footage has since been obtained by TMZ. In the video, she can be seen speeding around a corner, losing control of her vehicle, and crashing into the home. After the crash, Beador reversed her car and slowly drove away.

The judge assigned to Beador’s case dismissed her one count of hit-and-run with property damage. Additionally, the 59-year-old pleaded no contest to one count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more.

The ‘RHOC’ Star Wasn’t Alone During The Accident

It turns out that Beador had her dog, Archie, in tow while intoxicated behind the wheel.

In late September, the Newport Beach Police Department’s animal control unit began investigating the incident. While Beador’s dog wasn’t injured, the police department took the possibility of animal endangerment seriously.

Instagram

Sgt. Steve Oberon stated, “We don’t have animal endangering laws like you would with children but we do have animal cruelty laws, so he’s going to look into that a little bit further.”

Since the RHOC star’s probation sentence, a source told Page Six, “Shannon has not been contacted by animal control” and that “Archie is fine and is currently with Shannon.”