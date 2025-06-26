Revisit Meghan McCain’s Previous Pregnancy Journeys as She Preps for Baby No. 3

With Meghan McCain expecting her third child, here’s a look back at the former The View co-host’s previous pregnancy journeys.

McCain’s first pregnancy occurred in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith, she discussed the challenges and joys of being pregnant during the global health emergency.

“I’m, like, eight-and-a-half months almost,” she said at the time. “I’m very close. I feel like how all women feel. I’m just feeling slow and big and tired, and your back hurts.”

McCain then stated that she was going to push through her then-co-hosting duties for as long as she could. “I’m far from the first pregnant woman that’s been on the show,” she pointed out. “So everybody’s been really kind and really amenable.”

Meghan further admitted that her pregnancy is “the least interesting thing” she talked about at that time. “There’s so much going on in the world, and it’s been such a chaotic time,” she continued. “That if I weren’t gaining weight and have all these changes in my body, I would probably forget it.”

She also called going through the pregnancy at the time a blessing and a curse. “I have been like any woman does, but I’ve also been thinking a lot about what’s happening in the world. We’ve had really interesting discussions.”

Meghan McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed their daughter Liberty weeks later.

A little more than a year after leaving The View, Meghan McCain announced she was pregnant with her second child. At that time, she stated that her family was feeling “very blessed, lucky, and happy. She and Domenech welcomed their second daughter, Clover, in early 2023.

Meghan McCain Once Opened Up About Her Experience With Postpartum Anxiety

In early 2024, Meghan McCain spoke out about her own experience with postpartum anxiety. While speaking to Parents, McCain said she was able to find relief for the condition through medication, therapy, acupuncture, and meditation.

“All of that combined really helped me,” she shared. “I would say within six months, I felt normal again.”

McCain also stated she felt it was important to show the “realities of parenthood,” which is often sugarcoated on social media. “For me, it has not been healthy to see women in full hair and makeup giving birth,” she pointed out.

Meghan further noted that she wasn’t trying to judge the women who could look glamorous for their pregnancies. “It’s amazing if you can,” she said. “I am just not physically capable of doing it. I have had a really sort of curate out the Pinterest-perfect Instagram mom stuff because it makes me feel bad about myself.”

The former The View co-host then spoke about undergoing C-sections. “It’s a huge surgery,” she pointed out. “And then you can’t really recover from it normally because you’re taking care of a baby.”