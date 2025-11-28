Revered Musician Cancels Tour Dates After Serious ‘Fatigue/Pain’

A revered musician canceled tour dates after suffering serious fatigue and pain. Musician Hayden Pedigo recently revealed that he needed to cancel several of his shows.

On November 25, the musician took to Instagram to share the announcement with fans.

“My picking arm started to feel fatigue/pain about a week ago, and after my show in Chicago on Sunday, the pain and numbness really came to a head,” Pedigo wrote. “To be honest, when I signed up to do a six-week tour of Europe directly into a seven-week run of the US, I vastly overestimated my stamina and what my body could actually handle.”

He continued, “I truly hate cancelling shows, but I had to listen to my body, and it was telling me to STOP. I guess I thought I was invincible and could just keep going forever, but I was sadly mistaken.”

Prior to the cancellation, the musician was planning to perform at the Great Hall in Toronto and Montreal’s L’Escogriffe. The musician is planning to see a doctor and hopefully will be performing in Brooklyn this weekend.

He also wrote, “Thank y’all for understanding. The canceled shows will be rescheduled! I just need some rest! Picking back up on Saturday in New York.”

Here’s what his tour schedule is now:

11/29/2025 – Brooklyn, NY – St. John’s Lutheran Church (SOLD OUT)

11/30/2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Black Squirrel Club (SOLD OUT)

12/01/2025 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

12/03/2025 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Altar)

12/04/2025 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room at Third Man Records

12/05/2025 – Memphis, TN – 1884 Lounge

12/06/2025 – Tulsa, OK – Drifters Theater (SOLD OUT)

Following the announcement, several fans of the musician wished him a speedy recovery.

One wrote, “Got to listen to your bod,y man. Good job for not just playing through it.”

Another wrote, “Take care of yourself! Catch you when you make it back to Toronto.”

Yet another wrote, “Don’t worry about it, Hayden. We were lucky enough to have you here in Toronto less than a year ago; this just felt like a bonus. Rest up and see ya next time.”