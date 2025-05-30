Revered Drummer Frank Gibson Jr. Has Died

New Zealand drummer Frank Gibson Jr. has died.

Born in 1946 to renowned New Zealand musician Frank Gibson Sr., the Auckland-based drummer became one of the nation’s most acclaimed performers.

Singer Leo Sayer, a close friend, confirmed his death on social media.

“A marvellous man, an incredible player,” Sayer began, per The Daily Mail. “The years we worked and toured together, gigs played all over the world, come back to me now in wonderful flashbacks.”

“We talked jazz endlessly, boring the pants off most of the other guys in the band. My sincerest condolences,” he added.

Gibson started his musical journey at eight years old, performing a drum duet with his famous father at the Auckland Town Hall. As a teenager, he played in local New Zealand jazz bands, setting the stage for a lifelong music career.

In 1971, Gibson co-founded the jazz-fusion band Dr Tree, paving the way for innovative musical exploration. In the early 1980s, he went on to form Space Case, a group that delved into jazz-funk. They released three acclaimed studio albums.

The celebrated drummer collaborated with some of the most iconic artists around, including Sayer, Elton John, Dusty Springfield, and The Temptations.

Gibson also collaborated with several renowned New Zealand musicians, such as John Hanlon, Malcolm McNeill, Alan Broadbent, and Dave MacRae.

Drummer Frank Gibson Jr.’s Daughter Pays Tribute to Her Late Father

Becky, his daughter, also posted a heartfelt tribute to her father on social media.

“Yesterday, I lost my incredible father,” she wrote, per The Mail. “A drumming virtuoso, he had an incredible near 70-year career.”

“He is featured on over 250 records, playing alongside Elton John, Brian May, Rick Wakeman of Yes, the Walker Brothers, and even David Hasselhoff,” she continued.

“But more than a list of names and accomplishments, he leaves behind a legacy of art and kindness. He overcame so much in his life to be the sweet, sensitive man I will always remember him as,” she concluded.

He is survived by his two children, Becky and Frank III.