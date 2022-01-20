Report Claims Wendy Williams’ Health Crisis Is More Severe Than Originally Thought

Talk show host Wendy Williams has struggled with health issues over the last few years, and sources say those issues are getting worse. According to people close to Williams, she can no longer dress herself without help and has trouble recognizing friends and family.

Source Says Williams ‘Is Not The Same’

“The spark is gone,” a source told the Sun. “That Wendy, who for ten years had that spark in her eyes, that cheeky grin and that little wink is not the same now. She’s not always functioning like she used to be.”

“She has days where she needs help eating, getting out of bed, and getting dressed,” the source continued. “Sometimes she goes out in a robe and without shoes on- the old Wendy would never have allowed herself to be seen out like that.”

Along with these struggles to complete everyday tasks, the source also says Wiliams no longer recognizes those close to her. “There are people who Wendy knows- who have worked closely with her – and there are days that she has no idea who they are.”

A second source cautioned fans to lower expectations, saying they shouldn’t expect even a video message from the talk show host. “She really can’t do a video. She’s been having a hard time holding a conversation,” they said.

That inside source also claims that Williams was struggling with her memory while appearing on her show: “She was forgetting things on the show a lot – information on stories, celebrities’ names. That’s why she would lean on producers, to help feed her information.”

Williams: Recovery Progress Is ‘Taking Longer Than We Expected’

Williams has been absent from her show since the beginning of the season in September, with little information. Fans have no real idea what’s wrong with her and if they should even expect her back at all. Her show has been hosted by a number of different guests host all season.

Williams was first hospitalized in September of 2021 following a 911 call for a person in need of psychiatric services. The Wendy Williams Show released four statements about the host’s absence, blaming it on a breakthrough COVID case, “ongoing medical issues,” and symptoms from Graves’ disease.

On November 8th, a statement from Williams was posted to the show’s Instagram, saying “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

