The Replacements Guitarist Slim Dunlap Dead at 73, Cause of Death Revealed

Bob “Slim” Dunlap, a guitarist for the legendary Minneapolis rock band The Replacements, has passed away at the age of 73.

Dunlap’s family announced his death in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune on Wednesday.

“Bob passed at home today at 12:48 p.m. surrounded by family,” the family’s statement read. “We played him his ‘Live at the Turf Club (’Thank You Dancers!)’ CD, and he left us shortly after listening to his version of ‘Hillbilly Heaven’—quite poignant.”

Slim Dunlap circa 1989. (Photo by Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Dunlap suffered a debilitating stroke in 2012 that left him incapacitated. According to the family’s statement, that ultimately contributed to his death.

“It was a natural decline over the past week. Overall, it was due to complications from his stroke,” his family said.

In a 2023 interview, Dunlap’s wife, Chrissie, opened up about his health struggles. “He is paralyzed and can only move his head,” she told Perfect Sound Forever.

“[Slim] will never play again,” she continued. “He remains in good spirits despite his disability and pain. He has been hospitalized over one hundred times and as long as he is home with me, he feels pretty good.”

Bob ‘Slim’ Dunlap Joined the Replacements in 1987

Born and raised in Minnesota, Dunlap discovered his passion for the guitar around the age of 10. In 1987, he became a member of The Replacements, stepping in after founding guitarist Bob Stinson parted ways with the band.

Dunlap joined bandmates Paul Westerberg, Tommy Stinson, and Chris Mars on the group’s final two albums: 1989’s Don’t Tell a Soul and 1990’s All Shook Down.

At Westerberg’s suggestion, he adopted the nickname “Slim” to prevent any confusion with the Bob he had replaced.

Following the group’s breakup in 1991, Dunlap embarked on a solo career, releasing two albums. His debut, The Old New Me, arrived in 1993, followed by Times Like This in 1996.

RIP Slim Dunlap. I worked his second solo record Times Like This. Before the Chicago show I introduced myself and said it should be a great show tonight. Slim responded with, "As long as I make enough money to buy cigarettes and cat food I'm good."#SlimDunlap pic.twitter.com/spKM0Zn4wY — Kenny Schnurstein (@KennySchnur) December 19, 2024

Dunlap was unable to join The Replacements on their 2014 tour due to his stroke, but according to Westerberg, he gave his full support for the band to move forward without him. In 2013, the group also organized a fundraiser to help cover the costs of Dunlap’s medical treatment.

Dunlap is survived by his wife, three children—among them his daughter Emily Boigenzahn, a musician—and two grandchildren.