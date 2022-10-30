￼’You Have To Survive A Lot To Get To My Age’—We Love Renee Zellweger’s Refreshing Take On The Power Of Aging

Aging isn’t easy. Hollywood makes it harder. But even if she could, Renee Zellweger wouldn’t go back to her 20s.

Renee Zellweger Gets Better With Age

More than 20 years ago, Renee Zellweger transformed herself into the awkward but lovable Bridget Jones. Zellweger took home an Academy Award for her relatable portrayal of a 30-something struggling with negative inner thoughts. Now in her 50s, the actress credits age with quieting the negative inner voice in her own head.

“I couldn’t wait to turn 50!” she told The Sunday Times. “I loved it! It made me realise I have no interest in being 23. Turning 50 felt like a whole new beginning without the nonsense, the point where you can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections people have of you and become more authentically yourself. Like, good luck all you suckers out there because you’ve got to survive a lot to get to my age, and I’ve earned my power and voice.”

The Beauty Standard Is Old(er)

In the interview, Zellweger challenged current beauty standards that favor the young. “All those ads telling us we don’t need to look our real age if we just buy all their creams and their fixes and all that garbage they want to sell us?” she asked The Sunday Times. “I’m like, ‘What, you’re saying I’m not valuable anymore because I’m 53?’ Is that what you’re saying?”

The Jerry Maguire star says being comfortable in your own skin makes you confident in who you are. And that make self-care even more important. “As long as we buy into the whole idea that society is obsessed with youth, then we perpetuate it,” she said. “So, go get your hair done or your skin fixed or have that day at the spa or whatever it is that makes you feel great. But let who you are and what you contribute and how you represent yourself at that age lead.”

“To be vibrant and beautiful you must embrace your age, otherwise you are living apologetically, and to me that’s not beautiful at all,” she concluded.

