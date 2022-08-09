Renée Zellweger Calls Anti-Aging Beauty Products ‘Garbage,’ Shares Inspiring Message About Self-Acceptance

Renée Zellweger is the latest celebrity to call out the unfair standards of the beauty industry, especially when it comes to older women. The actress recently discussed what it was like to enter her 50s, and why anti-aging products are “garbage.”

Zellweger Blasts ‘Garbage’ Anti-Aging Products: ‘You’re Saying I’m Not Valuable Anymore?’

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Zellweger slammed the ads she’s seen for various anti-aging products. “All those ads [are] telling us we don’t need to look our real age if we just buy all their creams and their fixes and all that garbage they want to sell us,” the actress explained.

“I’m like, what, you’re saying I’m not valuable anymore because I’m 53? Is that what you’re saying?” Zellweger continued. “As long as we buy into the whole idea that society is obsessed with youth, then we perpetuate it.”

“Like, who’s doing it?,” she asked. “Who’s redefining 50 or 60 without having to say, ‘Hey, look at me with my clothes off and I still look almost as good as I did back then?’ I don’t want to be ‘almost what I was’.”

Her Message of Self-Acceptance

The actress insisted, “I want to be a thousand times better! We have to shift the paradigm. You really can’t do anything meaningful when you are worrying about whether you still look like you’re in your twenties. You just can’t.” She went on to talk about the “big difference between being your absolute best, most vibrant self” and “wanting to be what you’re not.”

“To be vibrant and beautiful, you must embrace your age; otherwise you are living apologetically, and to me, that’s not beautiful at all,” Zellweger shared. The 53-year-old also talked about what it was like to turn 50—and why she feels more like herself than ever.

Actress Insists ‘I’ve Earned My Power And Voice’

Zellweger explained, “Turning 50 felt like a whole new beginning without the nonsense, the point where you can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections people have of you and become more authentically yourself.”

“Like, good luck, all you suckers out there, because you’ve got to survive a lot to get to my age, and I’ve earned my power and voice,” the actress concluded. Zellweger is one of many female celebrities who have publicly criticized the unfair beauty standards women face, and her message of being “more authentically yourself” is one that can inspire us all.

