This ‘Reverse Aging’ Shampoo Helps Strengthen And Grow Thinning Stands

Finding the right products for your specific hair type isn’t easy—especially if you have thinning hair. So when we came across Rene Furterer’s Triphasic strengthening shampoo—which has been touted as a “reverse aging” shampoo with hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon—we decided to check it out to see what the hype was all about.

The Basics

The official product description for Rene Furterer’s Triphasic strengthening shampoo explains that it was formulated to “fortify hair strength, resilience, and growth potential.” It’s an invigorating shampoo made to “energize the scalp and complement any regimen for thinning hair.”

This plant-based product is recommended for all hair types, and works for those with progressive (hereditary, hormonal) or reactionary (sudden, temporary) thinning hair. And the reviews are great. Many customers have reported that it not only stops hair loss, but it also promotes new growth.

What’s In It?

What’s in this regular-use shampoo that makes it so magical? A beauty advisor from the company offered up an explanation.

“The beads in Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo are encapsulated essential oils of Orange, Lavender, and Rosemary which help purify the scalp and promote microcirculation when massaged in.”

The orange essential oil soothes, invigorates, and purifies to promote a healthy scalp. The lavender essential oil provides gentle, yet effective cleansing. And the rosemary essential oil has scalp-purifying properties that help the hair appear healthy and stronger.

There’s also natural pfaffia extract that helps maximize the supply of nutrients available to the scalp and optimizes conditions for your hair to look healthy and strong.

Complete The Regimen

Rene Furterer has developed an entire botanically-based regimen for thinning hair, with the Triphasic strengthening shampoo being the first step. To maximize results, there are other Rene Furterer products that you can purchase in a bundle.

“Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo is recommended as part of Rene Furterer’s Drug-Free 5-step regimen for thinning hair that includes Complexe 5, Triphasic Conditioner, Triphasic Progressive or Reactional Concentrated Serum, & Vitalfan Supplements,” the company explains. All items are available separately or sold in a convenient starter kit.

What Customers Are Saying

The Rene Furterer brand has been around for decades, and a lot of research goes into their products. According to hundreds of customers, this really is a “reverse aging” shampoo.

Most reviewers commented that they saw volumizing effects instantly, and with consistent use help to stop hair loss and even promoted new growth.

“I had immediate results. I had dreaded washing my hair because so much would end up over the drain and in my brush. No more. My hair is also lovely and soft and I have no scalp itch.. Thank you!!”

“I love it. I’m ordering more right away. My hair it getting so much healthier, and growing. I also love the way it smells.”

“I have been looking for “the perfect shampoo” as part of my regimen to combat my aging, thinning hair. This is it. Wonderfully cleansing without stripping – no harsh smell – excellent consistency. This is the shampoo I have been looking for.”

