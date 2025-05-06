‘Ren and Stimpy’ Legend Jim Smith Dead at 70, Cause of Death Released

Jim Smith, a veteran artist, musician, and animator, passed away on Friday, May 2, at the age of 70.

The artist, known for bringing classic series to life for CBS, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon, died after suffering a heart attack, according to Animation Magazine.

Smith is best known for co-founding the animation studio Spümcø with John Kricfalusi, Lynne Naylor, and Bob Camp and co-creating the iconic Nickelodeon series The Ren & Stimpy Show in 1991.

“Happy trails to Jim Smith, cartoonist and musician, who has gone on to the big cartoon studio in the sky,” Spümcø co-founder Bob Camp wrote in a Facebook tribute alongside a sketch of Smith. “He was one of the 4 original Spumco big shots who co-created the Ren and Stimpy Show. The best draftman out of all of us.”

He launched his career in the 1980s, creating storyboards and layouts for fan favorite shows such as The Real Ghostbusters and Mighty Mouse: The New Adventures. Over time, he moved on to even more prominent series, including Samurai Jack and Tiny Toon Adventures, per his online resume.

Smith was also a talented musician, best known for composing and performing the iconic guitar section of the Ren & Stimpy intro.

His creative contributions also extended to working on music videos for artists such as Björk and The Rolling Stones.

Fans and Collegues Pay Tribute to Jim Smith

Following the news of Smith’s passing, colleagues and fans alike shared heartfelt tributes on social media.

“Oh man, we’ve lost another one of my artistic heroes,” writer Richard Purcel wrote alongside sketches by Smith on Instagram.

“I met Jim working my first animation gig on Tiny Toon Adventures, where he had already commanded respect as one of the best in the business,” Purcel added. “He studied classic film composition, taught life drawing. He was a mentor, patient, and humble. His skills were undeniable. Rest in Peace, Jim. You made the world a much better place.”

“So sad to hear that cartoonist supreme Jim Smith passed away,” a fan wrote on X. “His work on REN & STIMPY was so beautifully drawn, so deranged, and so, so funny. Scene from an episode he directed: FAKE DAD.”

“Earlier this week, I rewatched the ‘Fake Dad’ episode he co-directed, with absolutely no anticipation for him to leave this earth,” another fan wrote on X. R.I.P. Jim Smith. Your contributions to making “Ren & Stimpy” such a beautifully designed cartoon will not be forgotten.”