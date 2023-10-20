Remember Tammy Slaton From ‘1000-Lb Sisters’? Check Out Her Latest Transformation She Posted On Instagram

The 1000-Lb Sisters reality star stunned everyone with a recent update about her weight loss journey.

Since Wednesday, Tammy Slaton has been getting flooded with support from both fans of the show and strangers following her recent weight-loss update on Instagram.

When she was first featured on the show in 2020, Slaton weighed 605 pounds and was dealing with serious health issues. She was very open about her struggles with food and alcohol but knew that she seriously had to change before it was too late.

TLC

Now in a mirror selfie video that was posted to Instagram, Slaton confidently flaunted her much slimmer figure in blue denim jeans and a long-sleeved camouflage t-shirt.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their support:

“The outside is looking great but I love knowing you are getting mentally and emotionally happy on the inside too!” a person wrote. “So proud of you!”

“I’ve never been more proud of a stranger xxx,” a fan commented, while another said, “She’s in jeans baby!! Love uuu.”

Her bariatric surgeon, Dr. Eric Smith, also chimed in, writing, “So incredibly proud of you!!!!!”

In a February episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Slaton achieved her weight loss milestone of 550 pounds, leading to her approval for bariatric surgery. According to The Sun, Slaton underwent the procedure in November 2022 during the previous summer in Lexington, Kentucky.

Slaton then revealed the results of her weight loss surgery in March. The TLC star has dropped over 300 pounds.

After her remarkable weight loss transformation, Slaton has encountered criticism regarding her use of filters in other social media posts.

Just a month ago, she shared two Instagram videos where she showed her unfiltered, close-up appearance to fans.

In the first video, Slaton responded to a user who put her on blast for using the filters.

“Stop the filters. What do you actually look like??” the comment said.

“This is what I really look like. Okay? Have a nice day, babe,” was Slaton’s response in the video.

In her second video, Slaton replied to a fan who wanted to take a gander at her without her glasses.

“They take away from your eyes, either way you’re killing it!” the user wrote.

In response, Slaton said, “Here you go, love. Me. No filters. Me,” before taking off her glasses. “Now without my glasses,” Slaton said. “Have a nice day, babe.”

We love the progress and continue to root for Tammy Slaton’s weight loss journey.