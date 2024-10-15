remains-of-teen-girl-missing-since-2005-discovered-in-newly-sold-home

The new owners of a recently sold Colorado home were met with a disturbing surprise when they discovered the remains of a teen girl, who hadn’t been heard from or seen since 2005.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were discovered in a home located on the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado on Jan. 12, 2024. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found the head and hands of a human had been discovered in a freezer. The person who called the police stated they arrived to claim the free appliance offered by the new owner of the recently sold home.

After the discovery, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DNA test using the body parts to identify the person. On Oct. 11, it was revealed that the remains were of a teen girl named Amanda Leariel Overstreet.

“Amanda is believed to have been approximately 16 years old at the time of her disappearance,” the sheriff’s office confirmed. “Overstreet has not been seen or heard from since April 2005.”

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed that Overstreet was the biological daughter of the previous owner of the home. “The circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain under investigation, as well as ongoing forensic testing of evidence.”

The sheriff’s office also noted that there is no record that Amanda Overstreet was ever reported missing. Details about her family and their whereabouts since moving out of the house have not been revealed.

Neighbor Recalls Watching the Teen Girl’s Family Leave House Hours Before Remains Were Discovered

Following the discovery of the teen girl’s remains, Sam Trosester, a neighbor, told NBC affiliate KUSA that the previous homeowners had left the house hours before the discovery. The new homeowners arrived the same day to clean up and start selling old appliances.

“It turns out that the new owners of the house posted online that they were looking to sell a bunch of the garbage that was left behind,” Trosester said. “Scrap metal and things that people could repurpose. And there was a deep freezer that was posted up for grabs.”

The neighbor then said people who dropped by to pick up the freezer visited her home afterward. They had asked to use her bathroom.

“I let them in and cautiously I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ ” Troester recalled asking. “And they continued to tell me that they opened the freezer to empty it so they could transport it and they said a head fell out. A human head!”

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on the investigation.