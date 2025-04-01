remains-of-the-4th-missing-us-soldier-found-in-lithuania

The fourth US soldier who went missing during a training exercise near Pabradė, Lithuania, was found dead just one day after the first three soldiers were discovered deceased.

Videos by Suggest

The US Army confirmed the news in a statement to ABC News. “The Soldier was found after a search by hundreds of rescue workers from the US Army, Navy, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Polish Armed Forces, Estonian Armed Forces, and many other elements of the Lithuanian government and civilian agencies.”

The four soldiers, who were based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, went missing on Mar. 25 while in their M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicle. They were conducting a mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle.

The M88 Hercules that the US soldiers were travelling in was discovered under at least five meters of water, mud, and silt. Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakalien previously shared, “Most likely, the M88 drove into the swamp.”

The fourth US soldier, along with the other three soldiers who died in Lithuania, has not been publicly identified yet.

“This past week has been devastating,” Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, shared in a statement. “Though we have received some closure, the world is darker without them.”

The White House Announced the Discovery of the Fourth Deceased Soldier in Lithuania During the Latest Press Briefing

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke out about the discovery of the fourth deceased US soldier in Lithuania during the press briefing on Tuesday, April 1.

“The president, the secretary of defense, and the entire White House are praying for the victims, friends, and family during this unimaginable time,” Leavitt said. “This is another stark reminder of the selfless sacrifice of our brave military men and women who risk their lives around the world every day to keep us safe. God bless them.”

President Donald Trump also spoke about the soldiers in the Oval Office on Monday.

“It was a very heavy truck,” he said. “But I mean really heavy, that lifted the heaviest equipment. And it would seem that the bank of a lake collapsed. You know, the weight is so big. And it was at night and it was very cold weather. Ice, a lot of ice. And it possibly slipped, and the weight is so enormous.”