3 of 4 US Soldiers Dead After Going Missing in Lithuania

Three American soldiers in Lithuania have been found dead after a US armored vehicle sank in a swamp.

Videos by Suggest

The US Army Europe and Africa confirmed the news. It also reported that the search is still ongoing for a fourth missing soldier near Pabradė, Lithuania.

“Three US Army soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division were found deceased in Lithuania today, March 31,” the US Army Europe and Africa shared in a statement, per Fox News Digital.

“The soldiers, whose identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin, went missing in the early morning hours of March 25 in their M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicle,” it was revealed. “While conducting a mission to repair and tow an immobilized tactical vehicle.”

The US Army Europe and Africa also stated the M88A2 was removed from the peat bog following a six-day search. The search and recovery required Lithuanian resources. The US Army and Navy, Lithuanian Armed Forces, and Polish Armed Forces also helped in the operation.

Military General and Lithuanian President Speak Out After Three US Soldiers Were Recovered From Swap in Lithuania

Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division commanding general, released a statement after the three soldiers were recovered.

“The soldiers we have lost in this tragedy were not just soldiers,” he said. “They were a part of our family. Our hearts are heavy with a sorrow that echoes across the whole Marne Division, both forward and at home. We stand in grief with the families and loved ones of these extraordinary ‘Dogface Soldiers’ during this unimaginable time.”

Norrie then noted, “But the search isn’t finished until everyone is home. Words cannot express our gratitude to those still working around the clock during these extensive search and recovery efforts, and your unwavering commitment not to rest until all are found.”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda then released a statement about the situation. “It is with deep sadness and sorrow that I received the news of the tragic loss of three US soldiers during a US-led training exercise in Lithuania.”

Nausėda tagged President Donald Trump in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Lithuania mourns together with the American nation. Please accept my heartfelt condolences, as well as those of the Lithuanian people,” he wrote. “To you, the loved ones of those who lost their lives, and all the people of the United States of America.”



