Regina Hall Keeps Her Love Life Very Private: Here’s What We Know

When you’re famous and popular like Regina Hall is, it’s not easy to have a romantic relationship with someone. Every time you’re noticed on a date by fans or the press at a restaurant or on a getaway with a new special someone, your private life hits the front pages. Despite her renown, Hall has managed to shield her love life from being subjected to that kind of laser-like public attention.

So, what is her current romantic status? Here’s everything we know about her love life.

Hall Is Very Intentional About Keeping Her Love Life To Herself

“Sacred.” That is the word Hall used to describe her love life and why she deliberately protects it from intrusive people in a 2020 interview on Essence’s Yes, Girl! podcast. “It’s a little bit of a sacred area until there is a baby or a ring,” is the way Hall phrased it.

When pressed about it, to her credit, Hall stood firm about not divulging any intimate tidbits. She said she comprehends the interest people have in her private life, but won’t give in to it.

“I just feel like relationships are sacred until you’re in a space where you are really certain and knowing,” says Hall. “Until you see and know what that part of your life is, inviting the public in [is off limits], but I understand people’s curiosity because I ask God ‘Who is it going to be?’ as much as they do. I’m like, ‘God!’ But I also do that with other people. My friends call me and say, ‘Guess what I heard?’ So, I think it’s just natural human curiosity.”

(Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Focus Features)

She’s learned the hard way how painful it is to go through a breakup that everyone knows about. Now, she guards any personal involvements she has rigorously. “I’ve gone through breakups before in the public eye, and it’s hard to tell friends, then it’s the failure of a relationship,” she explained.

After an especially heartrending split, Hall even thought about becoming a nun. Clearly, it seems that Hall takes her relationships—and their outcomes—seriously.

What exactly is Hall looking for in a relationship? She told Yes, Girl! that she would like a “partnership,” not necessarily a conventional one that starts with a walk down the aisle.

“I look forward to a fruitful partnership, meaning that I [don’t] have to go into the typical, traditional marriage,” says Hall. “Like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. And partnership can obviously mean marriage but that we both come to be partners in, like, the storms of life.”

In 2013, Hall told Rolling Out how she envisioned her ideal domestic life. “I want a family. I look forward to having kids one day, and having a great partnership.”

She added, “…I’d love to raise a son. I think I’d like to offer the world an amazing black man. But then again, I try my best not to think about it too much, because what can I do about it? It is something that’s important to me though, and something that I pray can be a part of my journey here.”

Celebs She’s Been Linked With In The Past

Hall’s name has been coupled with those of a few other famous people over the years. Rapper Sadat X said on the Leschea Show that he met Hall when she was a senior at Fordham University. “We lived together for, like, seven years,” he said. “She was very personable,” he mentioned. “I probably should have married her.”

She is featured on his song “The Interview” on his Wild Cowboys album. Hall has not commented on this claim.

Marlon Wayans told People NOW that Hall dated his brother, Damon. Hall has yet to respond to this claim, as well.

On the radio show The Breakfast Club, which aired on September 7, 2016, Hall refuted rumors of a lesbian relationship with actress Sanaa Lathan. When questioned about it in 2019 for Logo, Hall said, “We both laughed about it. We’ve joked about it, like, well, if we’re not with anyone else, it’s got to be true, right?”

Hall added, “Oh, that rumor definitely continues, but it’s not hurtful or offensive. There are bad rumors, but that’s not one of them. It’s kind of cute, actually. If I was with a woman, that wouldn’t be anything I’d be ashamed of or try to hide. It wouldn’t be Sanaa, though, because she’s like my sister.”

In a The Breakfast Club appearance, Common refuted rumors that he and Hall were in a relationship. She’s “just my buddy,” he said, “somebody I care about as a friend.”

One thing is pretty clear: Hall is approaching her romantic life exactly the way she wants. It seems like she does not have a current beau or a spouse. If Hall does, it’s not because she yielded to society’s outmoded expectations that a woman of her age should be married or in a long-term, committed relationship.

Like the strong, independent, dignified woman she is, Hall unabashedly writes her own rules and abides by them.