Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon, 20, Labeled Nepo Baby After Showing Off Posh NYC Apartment

Deacon Phillippe, the 20-year-old son of Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, sparked controversy after allowing TikTok influencer Caleb Simpson to film a tour of his opulent New York City apartment. The luxurious residence, located in the West Village, received attention and criticism for its upscale features and apparent lack of financial transparency.

During the walkthrough shared by Simpson, showcasing the spacious rooms, high ceilings, and a distinctive spiral staircase, viewers quickly expressed skepticism about Deacon’s explanation regarding the apartment’s cost. While he coyly admitted to paying “West Village prices,” viewers called out his alleged lack of transparency, implying that his affluent parents likely foot the bill.

The comment section on the TikTok video was filled with mixed reactions. Some criticized Deacon for not disclosing the true source of the apartment’s funding, stating that wealthy individuals like him often avoid acknowledging their affluent backgrounds. Others questioned his claim of paying for the pricey space, suggesting that his parents could easily afford it.

However, a few defended Deacon, highlighting his down-to-earth nature and pointing out that having roommates despite his family’s wealth showcased a relatable aspect of his college life.

Amid the controversy, the video also offered a glimpse into Deacon’s personal space, displaying his bedroom doubling as a music studio. The budding musician revealed his passion for creating music, mentioning his debut album, A New Earth, released earlier in April, which earned praise from his family and friends.

Both Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe commemorated Deacon’s 20th birthday recently on social media, showering him with affectionate messages and sharing snapshots from family gatherings and events. Witherspoon praised her son’s positive energy, while Ryan expressed gratitude for the cherished memories they’ve built together.

Deacon’s venture into the public eye through social media has elicited diverse reactions, reflecting the complexities of balancing privacy, wealth, and personal pursuits in the public sphere for celebrity offspring.