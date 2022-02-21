Reese Witherspoon Claims This One Product Is Perfect For Plumping Skin And Erasing Fine Lines

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Reese Witherspoon has taken a liking to one skincare brand in particular. She likes it so much, in fact, that she’s become a global brand ambassador. Following in the footsteps of her pal Jen Aniston, who is currently a brand ambassador for Vital Proteins, Witherspoon has chosen Biossance as her brand of choice. Witherspoon, who has always been a champion for women, chose Biossance for several reasons. In part, she chose the company because it’s women-led, but also because of how the products are sourced and made.

“I have always been conscious of what’s being put on my skin, but after all the time I’ve spent on movie sets wearing a lot of makeup, my curiosity has grown around making better skincare choices that incorporate clean products,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so happy to have found an incredible, female-led brand that checks all the boxes. My skin has truly never felt healthier, and I’m so proud to work with such a strong industry leader that empowers women to make beauty choices that are sustainable and effective!”

Some of Reese’s favorite products from the brand include Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil, and of course, Squalane + Omega Repair Cream.

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

The biotech/beauty company is impressive. Led by Catherine Gore, the company has been a driving force for all things clean and sustainable. The company touts the fact that their renewable, sugar-cane-derived squalane has helped save 2 million sharks every year.

If you didn’t know, (I sure didn’t!) squalene is a component of shark liver oil, which can be found in many cosmetics. Squalane is squalene’s vegan counterpart, which has many of the same benefits without the negative side effects of squalene. Millions of sharks are killed every year for a variety of reasons, sourcing squalene for cosmetics being one.

The hero ingredient in Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Moisturizer is of course squalane. The hydrating moisturizer is one of Reese’s faves, and for good reason! In the Instagram video, as she applied the moisturizer to her face, and neck she stated, “the great thing about this is, it’s not sticky, it’s not greasy.” She continued, “And there it is, I’m doing something good for myself, and good for the environment. Guys, Biossance, check it out.”

In a video posted to Biossance’s Instagram page, she continued to rave about her new fave product. “This product is so amazing,” she stated as she held up the cream to the camera. “It has changed my skin.” The Oscar-winner goes on to say that she has really dry skin, especially in the winter, and the lightweight but ultra-hydrating moisturizer gets rid of all of her dry spots. The moisturizer not only makes skin feel amazing, but it helps smooth fine lines and keeps it super hydrated. At the end of the video, she gives us the cutest look and states, “[It’s] the best product, my new fave. Check it out.”

