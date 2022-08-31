Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Non-Profit Investment Hopes To Expand Educational Opportunities For Girls

What’s left for Reese Witherspoon to do? She’s a book mogul, producer, and Academy Award winner. Now, Witherspoon is turning her attention to her philanthropic endeavors. The Cruel Intentions star is investing in teenage mentorship programs across her native Nashville. Here’s who she’s working with.

Reese Witherspoon And Charity

It’s always been important to Witherspoon to give back. She’s affiliated herself with loads of charitable programs over the years, notably UNICEF and Save the Children. In 2016, she told People how she’s tried to pass her spirit of giving on to her children.

“Every year, we pick a charity that we really love, to invest in a project all year long,” Witherspoon said. It was important for the Election star to involve her whole family in such endeavors. She’s partnered with numerous children and women’s rights advocacy programs over the years as well.

Step Up Women’s Network

The latest charity for Witherspoon to help out stems from her hometown. She’s committed to a multiyear investment in Step Up programs across Nashville. In an Instagram announcement, Step Up writes, “Reese’s support means that high school girls in Nashville will have access to Step Up’s on-campus mentorship programs, as well as the support of our national community of mentors. The gift is one of the most significant multi-year investments in our organization’s new program model, which recognizes that there are many paths to success for young people.⁠”

Witherspoon promoted Step Up in an Instagram reel of her own. In a press release, Witherspoon writes why she’s investing in Step Up: “I deeply believe in expanding educational opportunities for young women, beyond traditional school curriculums, before they enter the working world.” She also says it’s an honor to help young women get the tools to help them accomplish their dreams.

“I couldn’t be more excited to create these programs right in my hometown of Nashville and to meet and nurture these young women as they reach their highest potential and fulfill their biggest dreams,” Witherspoon concludes.

What Else Is Witherspoon Up To?

Who’s busier than Reese Witherspoon? On top of investing in her local community, she’s also the head of the world famous Reese’s Book Club. Then there are her duties as a head of Hello Sunshine, her production company responsible for the film Where the Crawdad Sings. She’s also producing at least 15 projects concurrently.

If that’s not enough, Witherspoon hasn’t quit her day job. She’s expected back for the third season of The Morning Show and is working on Legally Blonde 3. You’ll spot her opposite Ashton Kutcher in the new romantic comedy Your Place or Mine. You’ve got to hand it to Witherspoon for filling her brief moments of free time with charitable endeavors.

