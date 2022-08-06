Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Book Club Recommendation Is Perfect For That Late Summer Vacation

Reese Witherspoon is famous for her onscreen work, but she’s garnering just as much praise for her now-famous book club. People all over the world can’t wait to see what she’ll pick each month, and the actress just revealed her August pick!

Witherspoon Reveals August Book Club Pick: ‘I Flipped Out Over It’

Witherspoon took to Instagram to announce her August book club pick: Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister. The British author has penned a few bestsellers, including Everything But The Truth, How To Disappear, and That Night.

The actress gushed about the book in an Instagram video, saying, “I wanted to share with you this book that I just love. I flipped out over it. It is such a thrilling read. I could not stop turning the pages!”

RELATED: ‘Love On The Brain’ Spotlight: Romance In STEM Makes Our Brains AND Hearts Swell

She gave some details about the book in her caption, writing, “This book is SO good. It’s about a mother who is worried about her teenage son, because he’s out late one night. She looks out the window right at his curfew and she sees him stab a man in her front yard (!!), but she wakes up the next day and it’s the day before her son committed the crime. She keeps going back in time, piecing together why this happened to her son.”

“It’s SUCH a page turner, and it’s the perfect book to round out the summer,” Witherspoon continued. “I can’t wait to hear what you think!” Fans were very excited to hear that the actress had picked an August book, and commented their thoughts on the pick.

“Thank you ! Purchasing! Congrats @gillianmauthor,” actress Selma Blair wrote. “Sounds like a good read!” another fan commented. “this new pick came at the RIGHT PLACE at the RIGHT TIME,” one person joked.

Her Recent Book Club Project

Others mentioned one of Witherspoon’s most recent projects: Where the Crawdads Sing, which was based on a Delia Owens novel of the same name. Witherspoon added the book to her book club in 2018, and her Hello Sunshine production company produced the 2022 movie.

“Reese, I just saw “Where the Crawdads Sing” and it was such a beautiful film of a beautiful book. Well done to everyone- it has really stayed with me,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Side note: Just saw @crawdadsmovie It was incredible!! Keep making these beautiful cinematic adventures. It was true, beautiful storytelling. Thank you.”

RELATED: The Real-Life Murder Connected To ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’

Could an onscreen adaptation of McAllister’s new book already be in the works? Only time will tell, but either way, we can’t wait to read Wrong Place Wrong Time along with Witherspoon’s book club!

More From Suggest