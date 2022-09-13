Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Looks More And More Like Her Every Day

Reese Witherspoon has a twin that we didn’t know about. No, she doesn’t have a twin sibling. But what she does have is even better. Let’s take a look at the photographic evidence.

America’s Sweetheart

Witherspoon has been America’s sweetheart for years. At the age of 14, she made her screen debut in The Man in the Moon. Since that time, she has starred in more than 40 movies, received many accolades including an Academy Award for her performance in Walk The Line, and has produced numerous films. Plus, who doesn’t know and love one of Witherspoon’s most famous character portrayals, Elle Woods from Legally Blonde?

Now, if there’s ever a movie made about the legendary actress and producer, she has someone to play the part. Witherspoon’s 23-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, would surely get the lead in a movie about her famous mother. For years, the mother-daughter duo has been twinning in pictures. The thing is, they now look so much alike that it’s difficult to tell them apart.

On Mother’s Day this year, Phillippe shared a throwback picture of herself as a baby with Witherspoon. Now that Ava is 23, about the same age as her mother in the photograph, you can certainly see that Phillippe is Witherspoon’s mini-me.

An Artist In Her Own Right

What do we know about Phillippe apart from her famous parents, Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe? Apparently, Ava is an artist. She often shares Instagram posts of her acrylic paintings, drawings, and portraits. Her style is versatile, but lends itself to bold colors and various subjects.

Phillippe has over a million followers on Instagram. She collaborates with many brands, including Beyonce’s Ivy Park and Pat McGrath Labs, and is also a model. On top of this, she is entering her senior year at UC Berkeley.

But the one thing that’s most apparent on the young artist’s Instagram feed? Phillippe may just be her mother’s biggest fan. You don’t have to scroll long to see that there are many pictures and mentions of Witherspoon. Phillippe often shares how much support she has received from her mother over the years.

Although the artist and model may have to contend with looking just like her famous mother, it appears that it doesn’t bother her. Just a few months ago, Witherspoon told InStyle that Ava “really rolls with it. I’m sure it’s not easy looking exactly like your mother.” That’s great news for all of us who enjoy seeing photos of the mother-daughter duo!

