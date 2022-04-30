Brighten, Hydrate, And Firm Your Skin With This Exclusive Reese Witherspoon Curated Sunshine Set

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Is it just me, or is Reese Witherspoon the human form of sunshine and rainbows? The Big Little Lies actress has been delighting fans on and off the screen for years. From her book club to her stunning line of apparel, Witherspoon brings a level of charm and class to every project she tackles.

Recently, the social-savvy star took to Instagram to share exciting news about her latest venture. Dressed in a flowy pink chiffon dress and her signature coy smile, the 46-year-old actress stated, “Everybody needs a little bit of sunshine, so I’m so excited to bring you some of my favorite products all in this beautiful package.”

Holding a soft blush case, we were introduced to the newest collaboration between the clean skincare line Biossance and Reese Witherspoon. The trio of skincare products inside, dubbed The Sunshine Set, are formulated to brighten, hydrate, and protect your skin, especially during the summer months. And coming from Miss Sunshine herself, we knew this would be too good to pass up.

What’s In The Sunshine Set?

(Biossance)

The Sunshine Set is a limited-edition bundle that was hand-curated by Witherspoon. Featuring some of her all-time favorite products, the exclusive set was built around the idea of spreading sunshine to your skincare routine and your everyday life! Let’s take a look at what’s inside.

Squalene + Vitamin C Rose Oil

The Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Facial Oil is designed to penetrate deep into the skin, helping to increase firmness, enhance skin tone, and improve texture and unevenness. This powerhouse facial oil has proven clinical results, with 97% of users confirming increased skin firmness. Another 91% reported skin looks younger and has a healthy, radiant glow.

Free of synthetic fragrance and parabens, this vegan facial oil has won a number of awards, including the Allure Reader’s Choice Award for best “Facial Moisturizer.” It’s no wonder why Witherspoon included this all-star product in the kit.

Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen

We should all be wearing sunscreen on a daily basis, but sometimes mineral sunscreen leaves a white residue. Not so with Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen.

This reef-safe 30 SPF sunscreen will protect from UVA and UVB rays, making it the perfect daily sunscreen. It’s even lightweight and hydrating! Based on clinical studies, 100% of customers reported significant protection against pollution and improvement in hydration, while another 94% stated that the product was non-greasy.

Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm

This new formula of the Squalane + Rose Lip Balm is vegan and fragrance-free. Ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and wakame algae make this lip balm nourishing, moisturizing, and replenishing. In a Biossance study, 100% of customers found that their lips felt nourished and moisturized after just one use.

With eco-conscious packaging and skin-approved ingredients, this deeply nourishing lip balm is perfect for even the most chapped of lips.

(Biossance)

All house in a recycled vegan polyester bag that is perfect for traveling or gifting (hint hint, Mother’s Day), The Sunshine Set is truly a value. Featuring all full-sized products that retail together for $128, you can snag a set today for just $79!

So, what are you waiting for? This limited-edition product won’t last long, so grab it while you can.

