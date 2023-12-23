red-hot-chili-peppers-cancel-concert-after-member-suffers-major-injury

The Red Hot Chili Peppers recently announced that due to a bandmate injury, the group was pulling out KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas show.

In a message on Instagram, the band’s longtime lead vocalist, Anthony Kiedis, revealed that bandmate John Frusciante broke one of his fingers earlier this month. The injury notably forced the group to pull out of the event. Kiedis shared the bad news while singing an apology a cappella. The apology was notably played throughout the Christmas show’s venue.

Fear not, Red Hot Chili Peppers fans, the band is planning to play at the KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas Encore, which will take place at Kia Forum on Mar. 2.

According to Popculture, Frusciante rejoined the band in Dec. 2019, 10 years after his initial departure. He has recorded two albums with the band since then, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The records were both released in 2022.

John Frusciante Talks About Reuniting With Red Hot Chili Peppers Bandmates

During a Dec. 2022 interview with Guitar Player, John Frusciante reflects on reuniting with his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates Anthony Kiedis, Flea, and Chad Smith. He admitted it was a “real” different experience.

“Just because of the size of the stadiums,” he explained. “It pulls a lot out of you, especially because I came back into the band in a spirit of giving.”

Frusciante also stated that he really wanted to play for people and when he and the bandmates made the new records, it was more about playing for the other guys in the band. “But going out onstage, there are times where I go up to the mic to sing and I make eye contact with people,” he continued. “and I see two people that are clearly in love and really happy to be there, or a little kid who’s really happy, or a young girl who’s jumping up and down.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate admitted that sometimes in those moments, he starts crying. “I get choked up and I can’t sing,” he explained. “And I have to shut my eyes and stare down at the ground and collect myself.”

Frusciante said there are a lot of emotional moments for him. “I don’t know that in the band we’ve ever been so appreciative of being there with each other before. Because we have this lifetime behind us of these meaningful moments playing together. It’s very important to us. We all feel very supported by each other.”