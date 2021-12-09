Rebel Wilson Reveals Why Her Team Didn’t Want Her To Lose Weight

Rebel Wilson has been open about her fitness journey and 70-pound weight loss, encouraging others to take that step and get healthier. However, people close to Wilson were not as supportive of her choice to start a healthier life.

Rebel Wilson Received Pushback From Her Team Over Weight Loss

On a recent appearance on BBC Breakfast, Wilson talked about her team’s initial reaction to her decision to get fit. “I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this Year of Health. I feel like I’m really going to physically transform and change my life,'” the actress said. “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you want to do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Even though Wilson was confident and comfortable with herself and her body prior to the weight loss, the Pitch Perfect actress shared that she knew some of her eating habits were not healthy.

“I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing was not healthy. I did not need a tub of ice cream every night,” Wilson said. “That was me numbing emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing.”

Wilson Wants To Start A Family

In addition to sharing information about her decision to implement healthier lifestyle choices, Wilson opened up about another big part of her life: having a family. The actress has previously talked about her desire to freeze her eggs and one day start a family.

“I’m still trying on the fertility journey, even though it is emotional and you get hopeful and then your hopes are dashed. So I feel for any woman going through it,” Wilson shared. “I was the classic example of a career woman who went out into the world, didn’t even think about kids, and then suddenly in your mid-30s is like, ‘Oh, hang on, do I want that as an option? And then if I do, what do I need to do?'”

Even though Wilson said that she still wants to try having her own biological children, she knows that that might not work out for her – and that’s okay. “It would be great if I had my own children, but I don’t know whether that’s going to happen, so I’m trying not to have any expectations set on an outcome,” she explained. “Just that I’m the healthiest I can be. I’m going to try and what will happen will happen.”

