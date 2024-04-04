Rebel Wilson Reveals Actor Who Took Her Virginity at 35, Claims He Didn’t Know

In her new memoir, Rebel Wilson revealed that she lost her virginity at age 35 to an actor who didn’t know.

“Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes, I lost my virginity to you,” she wrote in Rebel Rising.

“Micks” refers to “Mickey,” or Mickey Gooch Jr., producer and actor whom Rebel dated back in 2014. In fact, in her memoir, Rebel explained that the two met via her Pitch Perfect castmate, Hana Mae Lee. They then dated for about six months.

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Losing Her Virginity at 35

Following her mother’s tragic cancer diagnosis, which shifted Rebel’s perspective on life, she decided to “put it out into the universe” that she was ready to lose her virginity.

“I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love,” she wrote. “I was going to feel the fear and just do it.”

She went on to say how special Mickey made her feel at that time.

“I finally have sex. And I guess I get those lovely sex chemicals into my body for the first time ever, which really bonds me to him,” she wrote. “I’m at almost my highest weight, but this great guy finds me desirable. It feels amazing.”

However, despite feeling “loved and desired” by Mickey, after taking a trip together, Rebel shared that she realized their relationship wasn’t going to last. This didn’t take away from her experience, however.

Thankfully, Mickey was the first person to read the memoir, so he found out about taking Rebel’s virginity before other readers.

Rebel told People that she hopes her memoir will help young people realize “not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager.”

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature,” she said. “And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

Since losing her virginity nearly 10 years ago, Rebel met and got engaged to her now-fiancée Ramona Agruma. She also had her first child via surrogate in 2022.