Rebel Wilson Reveals She Lost Her Virginity at 35, Hopes to Take ‘Pressure’ Off Young People

Continuing to open up about her personal life, Rebel Wilson revealed she lost her virginity when she was 35 years old.

While promoting her new memoir Rebel Rising, the Pitch Perfect actress told PEOPLE that not everyone lost their virginity as a teenager.

“People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature,” Wilson shared. “And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”

Rebel Wilson also recalled how she avoided talking about sex as much as possible when she was a teenager. She admitted she was embarrassed to talk about it.

“There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, ‘Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,'” Wilson continued. “Just to really avoid the question.”

Rebel Wilson further explained that when sex came up in conversation, she would leave the room. “And then the people that said, ‘Oh, at 24, it’s so late.’ And then I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Oh my God, my number’s 35. What the hell? I’m going to look like the biggest loser.”

Rebel Wilson Refers to Herself as a ‘Late Bloomer’ When It Comes to Sex

Identifying herself as a “late bloomer” in the sex department, Wilson noted that her experience and exploration of her sexuality would have been different if she was 20 years younger.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” she continued. “If I had been born 20 years later, I probably would’ve explored my sexuality more. I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing.”

Rebel Wilson then said that she started opening herself up not long after her father’s death. “Even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that,” she said.

“And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”

Rebel Wilson is now engaged to designer Ramona Agruma. She announced her engagement in Feb. 2023 on Instagram. This was less than a year after the couple went public with their romance.

Along with finding love, Rebel Wilson also welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, through a surrogate in Nov. 2022.

Wilson’s memoir Rebel Rising will hit stores on April 2.