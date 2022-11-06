‘She Said’ Writer Wins Award For Film, But Its True Test Will Be Hollywood’s Reaction

Rebecca Lenkiewicz is a name you may not recognize. Although she’s been a playwright and screenwriter for more than 20 years, she has yet to become a household name. However, Lenkiewicz is a name you may begin to hear at the water cooler. That’s because the writer has already won an award for a movie that has yet to be released.

Lenkiewicz will be recognized on November 5 at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards. The awards ceremony honors creatives and writers who work on movies, well, behind the camera. She’s receiving an award for writing the soon to be released film, She Said. The film is all about Hollywood’s complicity in the sexual abuse committed by Harvey Weinstein.

Will Hollywood Take Off Their Rose-Colored Glasses?

She Said is one of the most acclaimed movies of the year. Although it should be a highlight during award season, the question remains if members of Hollywood will simply gloss over their role in the situation it covers. Are those in the movie industry ready to face themselves in the upcoming film?

In Maria Schrader’s English-language directorial debut, Hollywood is being forced to grapple with their involvement—or lack thereof—in the sexual assault and abuse that Weinstein caused numerous women. Although the trial for the sexual predator continues, the culpability of Hollywood’s involvement may just be beginning.

There is no doubt that Weinstein is a sexual predator. He caused major trauma, harm, and abuse to many women. However, the abuser didn’t commit the assaults on his own. Other people knew what was happening behind closed doors. She Said is holding up a mirror to Hollywood and making them take a look at themselves for their involvement.

It’s Time That Hollywood Changes

Between Lenkiewicz’s writing and the incredible cast in the movie, the film is sure to be one of the best movies of the year. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan brilliantly portray Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the journalists who broke the story. From the sharp writing to the emotional toll displayed by the cast members, the movie captures the audience’s attention.

But will the movie capture the attention it deserves in Hollywood? Since the movie directly addresses how powerful people in Hollywood prey on the more vulnerable, some people in the movie industry may have a difficult time accepting their role and what they can do. Then again, maybe those in Hollywood will surprise us and recognize the valuable role this movie plays in history.

