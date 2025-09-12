Reality TV Star Dies Unexpectedly: Lachlan Rofe Was 47

Lachlan Rofe, an Australian cattle farmer turned reality TV star, has died at 47.

Videos by Suggest

Rofe featured on the first season of the Australian dating show Married at First Sight in 2015, followed by Farmer Wants a Wife the next year.

His sudden death was confirmed on social media this week by friends and family who shared tributes, The Daily Mail reported. The cause of death has not been revealed.

“Emergency services were called to a home in Razorback, where they found a man unresponsive,” police said, per the outlet.

“Ambulance paramedics commenced CPR, but they were unable to revive him,” police continued. “Investigations are continuing into the circumstances, and anyone with any information is urged to contact Camden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”

Lachlan Rofe Caught Headlines Outside of His TV Appearances

Rofe, a resident of Cawdor near Camden, New South Wales, frequently made headlines during his life.

He was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend, Casey Williams, in 2017, but the conviction was later overturned by a magistrate. “Being a man of principle, I chose to clear my name,” Rofe said at the time, according to The Daily Mail.

In 2016, his family’s property came under investigation for alleged illegal tree-clearing, a claim he denied.

“Everything has been cleared in line with legislation; people are just jealous of me because I’ve got fame,” he said then, per The Daily Mail.

He also had high-profile relationships with Farmer Wants a Wife contestant Belinda Reid and pig hunter Natalie Cepeniuk.

Lachie Rofe and Belinda Reid appeared happy when the show finished filming. However, less than 24 hours after the finale, the couple announced their separation.

Lachlan stated that distance was the reason for their split, saying, ‘We were trying back and forth and spoke on the phone all the time, but the distance makes it really hard.’