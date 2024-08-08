Reality TV Star Caroline Stanbury Details ‘Projectile Vomiting’ at Nightclub on Ozempic

Not the side effect she was expecting, The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury revealed how Ozempic made her nauseous enough to projectile vomit at a nightclub.

During an interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Stanbury opened up about the unfortunate incident while she was at a Los Angeles gay bar. She said it only took one drink to make her stomach turn. “It was nothing. You drink half a glass, and it’s literally [everywhere]… There’s no way to run to the bathroom.”

Caroline Stanbury’s husband, Sergio Carrallo, was also present during the interview. He stated the incident was “terrible,” noting he was in the “line of fire.”

“[The vomit was] literally on me,” Carrallo recalled. He then said he was “trying to cover” Stanbury, during the incident in order to avoid embarrassment.

Despite the embarrassing moment, Caroline Stanbury laughs at the Ozempic projectile vomiting moment. “If you haven’t projectile vomited on Ozempic, you haven’t lived yet!” she declared with a smirk.

Although she stated she was on Ozempic, Stanbury is actually on Mounjaro, which is another GLP-1 medication. It works similarly to Ozempic when it comes to weight loss.

Caroline Stanbury Previously Opened Up About Using Weight Loss Medication

Last fall, Caroline Stanbury spoke about using weight loss medications.

“Sergio was completely against it,” Stanbury stated during one of her Uncut and Uncensored podcast. “I did it to lose weight from a treatment I had to do that wasn’t natural for my body to get me to exactly where I was before. I don’t think anyone should be shamed for that. I don’t think anyone should feel guilty for that. … This is a way to get your life back.”

Months into her weight loss medication journey, Caroline Stanbury revealed she was drinking less alcohol. She said the decision to cut back on consuming adult beverages has improved her life.

“It just doesn’t react that well with me. I like to have a drink,” she said on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. “I just don’t drink to the point … like, I used to party like a rock star. I realized at my age it just takes me so long to recover and I lose all those days.”

She continued by noting, “And then you end up chatting rubbish with people you really don’t like. Then I have a horrible hangover in the morning and my tummy, it’s so acidic, too. I just don’t feel good.”

She went on to add that she does enjoy a drink every so often. “When I do decide that I really do want to have a really good shot of tequila with the girls, it’s really fun.”