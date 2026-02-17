Spencer Pratt’s Sister Slams His LA Mayoral Campaign By Declaring ‘A Vote For Him is Vote For Stupidity’

Although she was initially supportive of her brother Spencer Pratt’s LA mayoral campaign, Stephanie Pratt has since backtracked, saying that a vote for him is a vote for stupidity.

Over the weekend, Stephanie, who has been estranged from her older brother for some time, took to her X account to speak out against Spencer’s campaign, claiming the fellow The Hills star was only running to “stay famous.”

“Spencer has done great work for the Palisades,” she wrote, acknowledging her brother’s activism following the 2025 Pacific Palisades Fire. “But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity.”

In two separate X posts, Stephanie stated that “in an ideal world, the Palisades would have their own mayor and police department.” Although she would “love” to see Spencer be in charge of the neighborhood, she doesn’t want to see him leading the city.

“I have no problem with Spencr playing government,” the younger Pratt stated. “But our city needs help.”

She then said that her brother is “just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir.”

Stephanie Responds to Criticism About Her Lack of Support For Spencer

Not long after she began receiving backlash over the lack of support for Spencer’s mayoral campaign, Stephanie made additional allegations about their relationship.

“Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry he beat me up when I was 18,” she wrote. “[And] put me in the hospital. So no, he doesn’t belong in the government. Run the Palisades all you want not LA.”

Stephanie further accused her brother of getting her “hooked” on drugs. “Almost forgot how it all started – he’s the one who got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15,” she said. “I’ve kept this all a secret for years. He also had a hidden drug addiction. Now do you get he shouldn’t be running LA. Thank you. Amen.”

She then said that Spencer was previously arrested in Costa Rica for allegedly participating in activities related to a cult. “At least hire someone with work experience who wasn’t in a cult,” she added.

Stephanie even went so far as to say she was “Team Lauren Conrad,” who has a long-running, infamous feud with her brother.

“Those two spent years trying to destroy her life for magazine covers,” she said about her brother. “I always side with the vulnerable who need help not the people inflicting pain on others.”

“Leopards never change their spots,” Stephanie added. “Stay in the Palisades, Spencer.”