Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham has reportedly been arrested for the second time in two months over suspected drug-driving offences, despite his public promises to prioritise sobriety.

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The 34-year-old reality TV personality landed in police custody after officers stopped him near Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent on November 3, 2026.

According to The Sun, Fincham drove a blue Smart car when police pulled him over shortly before 11am. Officers arrested him on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and drug-driving.

Jack Fincham Gets In Second Car Incident In Six Weeks

A Kent Police spokesperson confirmed that officers arrested a 34-year-old man from Swanley in connection with the incident. Police subsequently bailed him while enquiries continued.

A source close to Fincham told the newspaper that the television personality had allegedly fallen “off the wagon” and felt deeply disappointed with himself.

The arrest came just six weeks after police detained Fincham following an alleged crash involving his Audi TT. Reports claimed that the vehicle struck a brick wall in Sidcup, south-east London, damaging two trees.

Fincham had already lost his driving licence and faced a ban until 2029.

The latest arrest also followed his announcement that he would withdraw from an upcoming boxing match. He told his Instagram followers that personal difficulties had prompted him to put his recovery first.

Fincham rose to fame in 2018 when he won Love Island alongside Dani Dyer. The pair left the villa as a couple but separated eight months later.

The latest allegations place further pressure on the former reality television champion as police continue their investigation.