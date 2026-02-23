Reality TV Personality Maxi Shield Dead at 51

Australian drag performer and reality TV personality Maxi Shield has died at the age of 51.

Videos by Suggest

A friend of hers, Vanity, confirmed the news through an Instagram statement on February 23. Maxi Shield, best known for her appearance on season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, passed away just five months after publicly announcing a cancer diagnosis.

“It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we share the news that our dearest sister, Maxine, has passed away,” Vanity wrote. The tribute called Shield “an incredible icon, friend, and our beloved sister.” She thanked Maxi Shield for “the laughs, the cackles, and the magic you brought into our lives.”

Born Kristopher Elliot in Australia, Maxi Shield rose to international prominence through her performance career in Sydney and her stint on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in 2021, where she finished sixth. Shield’s drag career spanned more than 25 years, during which she became a familiar face across LGBTQ+ venues and events in Australia and abroad.

Maxi Shield Had Throat Cancer Leading Up To Her Death

Shield was first taken to the hospital in August 2025 during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival after experiencing a swollen gland that proved to be cancerous. She publicly disclosed the diagnosis and began treatment, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy. She kept fans up to date on her health and expressed hope throughout the process.

Fellow performers and friends have flooded social media with tributes. Drag Race Down Under season one winner Kita Mean described Shield as “the kindest queen that has ever been,” celebrating her “love for drag,” “wicked sense of humour,” and “giving spirit.” Another friend, Coco Jumbo, wrote, “You will forever be apart of me! I love you so much!!”

Sydney nightlife venue Universal also released a statement expressing shock and sadness, noting that Shield had been “an iconic presence” in the city’s queer performance scene and had touched hearts locally and internationally.

No official cause of death beyond her ongoing cancer battle has been released. In recent weeks, Shield had continued to engage with the drag community, including returning to the stage in early February before her health declined.