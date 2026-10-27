Tom Brady Now Dating Supermodel 4 Years After Gisele Divorce

Four years after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, it seems that Tom Brady is spending time with another Victoria’s Secret model.

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The former football player is dating model Candice Swanepoel, a source told Us Weekly. The source says the couple has been seeing each other “for a while.”

“They both live in Miami, so it’s very convenient,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re spending a lot of time together.”

Candice Swanepoel walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on Oct. 18, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Another source said, “She’s been very secretive and selective about who she’s told about their dating. When they have met up, they’ve gone lengths not to be spotted.”

According to TMZ, the couple began dating sometime over the summer. But they have been spending time in the quieter parts of Miami to avoid drawing attention to themselves.

Sources told the outlet the relationship is an “open secret” after the pair were spotted at several FIFA World Cup matches together in Florida.

Instead of spending time in South Beach or Wynwood, where celebrity types typically hang out, the couple has been spending time in Indian Creek so they’re not bothered.

Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has addressed the relationship.

Brady has been linked to women including Irina Shayk and Alix Earle, but has never publicly confirmed any relationship since his divorce.

He and Bündchen share two kids, 16-year-old Benjamin and 13-year-old Vivian. He also has a son, 19-year-old Jack, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

“I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids,” he told PEOPLE in January.

Swanepoel and her ex-fiancé Hermann Nicoli ended their decade-long relationship in 2018. They share two sons, 10-year-old Anacã and 8-year-old Ariel.