‘Selling Sunset’ Star and Partner to Divorce

After four years, the love story between former Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause and musician G Flip has come to an end.

Videos by Suggest

Stause announced the breakup in an emotional Instagram Reel.

“I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys. G and I are no longer together.”

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“We have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other. That’s not hard for me because I am in love with this person, and I don’t have all the information or the reasons.”

“I’m sure, just like always, with time, you know, you get the lessons you’re meant to get,” she continued. “And I know that will happen and I’m gonna heal and everything’s gonna be fine. I’m definitely never doing this again. But I just felt like you guys deserved a little bit more than a cold written statement because you have been so supportive and so loving.”

She gets teary before admitting that she’s feeling “like a little bit of a failure.” She also claimed “There’s nothing you could say about me that would be worse than what I say to myself.”

“It’s really hard and stressful to share this information because I’m kinda going through it. But I will always love G, and I don’t ever really see that changing. This sucks, but everyone deserves to be happy and I wish that for both of us, so thank you,” she concluded.

Stause first revealed her relationship with G Flip in May 2022 during a Selling Sunset reunion episode.

The musician also posted about the relationship’s end on Instagram.

“After 4+ years Chrishell and I are no longer together. I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply,” they wrote.

“My head & heart are feeling very heavy right now, and I’m not able to talk, but I want to thank you all for your support and appreciate you respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

According to TMZ, it is G Flip who ended the relationship.

The former couple married in a secret Las Vegas wedding ceremony in 2023.

G Flip told PEOPLE in 2025 that the wedding was “so shotgun” that the couple had additional ceremonies to include more family. And those ceremonies turned into an annual tradition.