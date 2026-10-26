SiriusXM Radio Personality Welcomes Baby

Macie Banks, the midday host on the SiriusXM country radio station The Highway, recently added to her family. She and her husband welcomed their second child.

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Banks made the announcement on her Instagram.

“jozie nizialek. we’re so incredibly in love with our girls it’s crazy. safe to say romie is obsessed with her sister 💜 so grateful,” she wrote, sharing a picture of her newborn.

“jozie jack nizialek. 9.22.26,” she added.

In addition to a picture of Jozie, she shared a picture of the newborn alongside big sister Romie.

“Cannot wait to meet her! 🥹🩷🤍 so so happy for you all!!” Banks’ former The Highway co-host Nick Coulson commented.

Days after announcing her daughter’s birth, Banks shared a series of many pictures, including personal snapshots from the hospital. She also shared pictures of extended family meeting her newborn.

“my everything ♥️ I love you, I love us,” she wrote, tagging her husband. He replied with a simple “💕”

Banks and her husband Cameron Nizialek announced that they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post back in April.

The post featured pictures of the family together and holding sonogram pictures. “all the magical feelings for baby #2 ☀️🥰💚,” she captioned the post.