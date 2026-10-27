Why Jon Hamm Is His Putting His Acting Career on Pause

After six years of extensive work, actor Jon Hamm is taking time off to focus on his next big project: becoming a dad.

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On the Sept. 24 episode of Andy Cohen Live! on SiriusXM, the veteran actor revealed he’s preparing to become a first-time father.

At the time, he said his wife Anna Osceola was about “two months away” from giving birth.

Once the baby arrives, his plan is “that I’m basically taking the year off.”

Cohen jokingly called him “the Nicole Kidman of males,” referring to the amount of work both actors have appeared in over the last few years.

Hamm has appeared in 16 television shows and 12 movies since 2020.

This impending bundle of joy will be the first for both Hamm and Osceola, who married in 2023. Despite meeting on the set of Mad Men in 2015, the couple didn’t begin dating until 2020.

“It’s very exciting,” he said of having a baby. “And nervous-making, and anxiety-inducing, and all the other things. But the largest piece of the feelings pie is excitement.”

News of Osceola’s pregnancy first broke in August.

“The best thing I keep hearing is how much it changes you for the better. I’m very excited. I’ve been around kids my whole life. I’ve been a teacher, my nieces and nephews and all that stuff, so I’m excited to start our own family,” he said during a Sept. 23 appearance on Today.