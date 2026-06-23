Actor’s Brother Injured in Axe Attack

The brother of Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi is on the road to recovery after he was attacked with an axe.

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According to law enforcement officials, Tripathi’s brother, Vijaynath Tiwari, was seriously injured during the attack, which was over a land dispute in Beisand, which is located in the Barauli town of Gopalganj district.

“It’s a land dispute, and he was attacked with an axe. ADG (L&O) Sudhanshu Kumar stated. “The accused has been arrested. It’s being said that details are still awaited. But the accused involved has been arrested. The ax has also been recovered.”

The accused was identified as Rajesh Sah, who is a neighbor of Tiwari.

Gopalganj Superintendent of Police further shared that the attack occurred on June 21. “During the initial inquiry, it emerged that Vijaynath Tiwari was attacked with an axe by his neighbor over an old land dispute. A forensic science laboratory team was also called in to collect evidence from the scene. Investigators recovered the axe used in the attack as well as bloodstained clothes that the accused was wearing at the time of the incident.”

It was also reported that Tiwari was rushed to Gopalgani Sader Hospital following the attack. He was later referred to Patna for his recovery. His condition is currently listed as stable.

“A case has been registered in connection with the incident,” the superintendent stated. “And the accused Rajesh Sah has been arrested and is being sent to judicial custody. Further legal action is being taken in accordance with law.”

Unlike his famous brother, Tiwari notably lives a simple life as a farmer.

Tripathi’s Family Previously Endured Tragedy

The axe attack occurred two years after Tripathi’s family suffered a loss.

The actor’s brother-in-law, Rakesh Twiari, passed away following a road accident in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad District. According to Hindustan Times, Tiwari’s car crashed into a divider, resulting in significant damage to the vehicle. Although he was transported to a nearby hospital following the accident, Rakesh succumbed to his injuries.

The actor’s sister, Sabita Tiwari, was involved in the accident but only suffered a leg fracture.