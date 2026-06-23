’90s Band’s Singer Suffers ‘Significant Leg Injury’ After Stage Dive

A 90s band’s singer is recovering after he suffered a “significant leg injury” after doing a stage dive during a recent performance.

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Snot singer Andy Knapp is said to be on the mend after taking a stage dive while performing at The Live Rooms in Chester, United Kingdom.

Fellow Snot bandmate, Mikey Doling, detailed the situation, stating, “The entire room was singing along with Andy, and we were levitating from their infectious fired up enthusiasm. I’d like to thank the British fans for their tremendous support.”

“Unfortunately, Andy’s stage dive into the crowd ended in an accident,” Doling continued. “And he fell between the stage and the barricade, causing a significant leg injury. Thankfully, X-rays didn’t reveal a break, but he will have a substantial hematoma.”

Despite the injury, Doling said Knapp was committed to performing at Download Festival on June 13 and was doing everything possible to make the performance happen. Thankfully, he was able to take the stage.

Snot was formed by Lynn Strait, the former bassist of Lethal Dose, and Doling, formerly with Kronix. Strait tragically died in a car accident in 1998. After a decade, the group reunited and performed until 2011, then returned from 2014 to 2015. The band reformed in 2024, with Knapp joining as the new singer in January 2025.

Knapp Recently Opened Up About Replacing Strait as the Snot’s Lead Singer

During a late 2025 interview with Blabbermouth, Knapp reacted to fans believing that he was a great replacement for Strait.

“Awesome. It’s so cool to hear that the fans say that kind of stuff,” he said. “Especially the old-school guys that got to see Lynn, and even some of the people that I’ve met that actually knew Lynn, to hear it come from those guys, it’s special. It feels really good. It’s overwhelming, to be honest with you. It kind of just makes me… I don’t know. It’s a trip.”

He further shared, “This whole thing, I still don’t have the right words to express what it means to me and what this band means to me and what Lynn Strait was to me growing up, wanting to play music.”

Knapp also reflected on the first time he heard Snot. “I kind of dabbled in everything, but I think, the high school years and all that stuff,” he noted. “I was more of a hip-hop kid than I was punk rock and stuff like that.”

He then added, “I grew up in Oxnard, and mostly everybody was listening to MISFITS and DEAD KENNEDYS and all that real old-school punk stuff, and I was more into like N.W.A. and LL Cool J and BEASTIE BOYS and stuff like that.”