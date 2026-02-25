hallmark-channel-stars-expecting-baby-together

Two Hallmark fan favorites recently announced they’re expecting their next baby, and the reveal was as sweet as a Christmas movie marathon.

Indeed, When Calls the Heart stars Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo are expecting their second child. McNally dropped the big baby news at the Hallmark Christmas Experience back in December.

“There was something going on with our caterers,” McNally said, pulling something out of his pocket in the now-viral video. “I don’t know if you guys knew this, but they were giving us something. We didn’t realize it at the time, but it’s not one, not two—there’s three coming.”

He then pulled out a sonogram, revealing that he and Gonzalo, also known for Dallas and Supergirl, are expecting their second baby together.

According to Swooon, McNally and Gonzalo met while filming the 2017 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart. They welcomed their first daughter in 2022.

Of course, it’s a baby boom for the cast of When Calls the Heart… Two other real-life couples from the show, Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, as well as Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, are also expecting.

Meanwhile, on Cupid’s big day, Gonzalo, who also starred in Christmas With the Kranks, revealed she was just about ready to pop. “Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️” she wrote alongside a glamorous portrait of her holding her behemoth baby bump in front of a scenic window.

“Almost complete. We can’t wait to meet you, little one, so so soon… Dad, mom, and big sister xx,” she added in the Feb. 15 post.

Of course, plenty of Hallmark pals rushed to the comments to lavish praise on Gonzalo’s motherly figure. “Most stunning photo of you ever ever ever,” her When Calls the Heart castmate Erin Krakow gushed. “Most beautiful mama!!!! 😍😍😍😍 I heart you guys!” Andrea Brooks, who played Faith Carter on the Hallmark series, chimed in. “Ohhhhh my goodness,” Hallmark actor Josh Henderson buzzed.

However, When Calls the Heart turned Landman actress Kayla Wallace may have summed it up best.

“Just stunning! Glowing 💗,” she wrote.