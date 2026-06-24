James Van Ber Beek’s Wife Honors Him in Father’s Day Tribute Months After His Death

Gone but never forgotten, James Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, honors him in a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute months after his death.

Videos by Suggest

In her latest Instagram post, Kimberly praised the late Dawson’s Creek star for still being a parent. “Missing you so much and thinking of how magnificent you were in every single way today,” she wrote. “And somehow, from the other side? You continue to parent. You’re a marvel.”

Kimberly also shared a series of photos featuring her late husband with their six children.

James passed away on February 11 at the age of 48 amid his battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in August 2023, but didn’t reveal his diagnosis publicly until November 2024.

He first met Kimberly during a trip to Israel in 2009. The couple married in 2010.

Kimberly and James Held a Vow Renewal Days Before the Actor’s Death

Kimberly previously opened up about her and James having a vow renewal shortly before his death.

“We decided two days beforehand, and our friends got us new rings, filled our bedroom with flowers and candles,” she told PEOPLE. “And we renewed our vows from bed.”

Kimberly described the ceremony as “simple and beautiful and moving.”

The couple had their family and close friends present for the event. Kimberly pointed out that one of the friends played the “most beautiful music,” closing the ceremony with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

Additional friends watch the event on Zoom.

Kimberly announced James’ passing in a post on the actor’s Instagram account.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” she shared. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Last month, Kimberly gave an update about her and James’ family three months after his death.

“To say I’m heartbroken is a severe understatement,” she admitted. “Words just don’t capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off.”

She then shared, “Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk.”

Kimberly praised those who have continuously supported the Van Der Beek family.

“You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James,” she added. “I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share here. And in time- I will.”



