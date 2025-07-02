tv-co-stars-secretly-marry-in-private-ceremony

Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum, co-stars of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, just quietly tied the knot…

Videos by Suggest

On June 23, the couple announced on Instagram that they got married in a private ceremony, sharing photos from their outdoor wedding with a caption featuring an infinity symbol.

Krakow and Rosenbaum, who co-star as Elizabeth Thatcher and Mike Hickam on the Hallmark Channel drama, shared two photos from their wedding. In one, Rosenbaum kisses Krakow while holding her chin, and in the other, the star-crossed lovers smile together for the camera.

Krakow stunned in a short-sleeved satin wedding gown, her look completed by a dramatic veil that framed her cascading curls. Meanwhile, her co-star lover Rosenbaum complemented her understated beauty in a tailored brown double-breasted suit paired with a crisp white button-up shirt.

The Couple’s Hallmark Co-Stars Celebrate Their Blessed Union

However, Krakow and Rosenbaum aren’t the only sparks flying on the set of the Hallmark show’s unexpectedly steamy set.

Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, co-stars of When Calls the Heart, who married in September 2024, congratulated the newlyweds.

“I’m still crying. My favourite pairing!” Wallace gushed, adding a wine glass and cheese emoji. “Beautiful pictures, beautiful friends, beautiful husband and wife – xo,” McGarry added.

“This makes me soooooo happy!!! Congratulations, you two!” Little House on the Prairie alum and recent When Calls the Heart guest star Melissa Gilbert wrote.

“It’s a great day to be a #Heartie! Congratulations!” their network Hallmark, exclaimed.

Krakow and Rosenbaum confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day last year, over a year after fans began speculating they were more than co-stars.

Rosenbaum shared a photo of his smartphone lock screen, featuring a snapshot of Krakow and an adorable puppy.

“First thing I see when I wake up. Last thing I see before sleep,” the hopeless romantic captioned the sweet snap.

“When’s the wedding?’ one prophetic fan wrote in the comments…