Famous Standup Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Undergoes Brutal Surgery

A popular standup comedian and actor recently took to social media to reveal he’d been diagnosed with cancer and underwent a brutal surgery.

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“Three months ago … I found a bump on my tonsil,” Moshe Kasher wrote in a detailed Instagram post on June 21. “It was cancer, which did not rule so hard.”

At the time, the comedian was working on the new Judd Apatow and Glen Powell movie, The Comeback King.

Moshe, who has appeared on TV shows like The Pitt, humorously (and in excruciating detail) described the graphic surgery he underwent on June 19.

“A Jewish surgery robot at Cedars Sinai yanked my jaw open for five hours and cut it out and then slit my throat and dissected my neck, leaving me with a hardcore neck scar which will make people reluctant to street fight me,” he wrote.

He joked that his tongue was “clamped and yanked” out of his mouth. It left it “so swollen and bruised, I sound like ‘I Am Sam.’”

Of course, this is a hat tip to Sean Penn’s infamous special-needs character.

“This has been the most terrifying and consciousness-consuming experience of my life,” the 46-year-old, who shares one child with fellow standup Natasha Leggero, admitted. “My life has been terror, meditation, tears, and medical planning (oh, and 12-hour days on set pitching jokes).”

Standup Comedian Optimistic After Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery: ‘I Will Be Okay’

Kasher also thanked Apatow for his support as he dealt with his cancer diagnosis.

“I truly cannot believe I managed to work an entire movie while dealing with this, but Judd could not have been a more kind, supportive, and nurturing friend all while on the verge of a five hour energy overdose from his terrifying habit.”

Despite the pain, Kasher remains optimistic. “The good news is the cancer I have has an incredibly high cure rate (in the 95% zone),” he shared alongside several hospital selfies. While he’s still waiting to find out if he’ll need radiation, he assured fans, “Regardless, I will be okay and back to being a cool dude ASAP.”

Standup comedian Moshe Kasher performing in 2024. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix)

Never one to miss a punchline, Kasher shared the “good news.” He was diagnosed with the type of “cancer you get from sex.”

On a more serious note, he urged followers to get checked and vaccinate their kids. “HPV positive tonsil cancer is an epidemic in men under 55,” he added.

Meanwhile, director Apatow was sure to give a bit of advice for Kasher’s recovery in the comments section.

“You couldn’t be a kinder, stronger, funnier person,” the This Is 40 director wrote. “Heal fast and easy. Also- Five Hour Energy Drinks can really help on those tiring days. I’m also a fan of Patron Silver and Mountain Dew. This post has been sponsored,” he joked.



