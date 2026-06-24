Reality TV Star’s Cause of Death Unclear After Shards of Glass Found in Chest: Update on Jake Hall Investigation

An autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death for UK reality TV star Jake Hall, who died in Spain last month.

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The 35-year-old The Only Way is Essex cast member died on May 6 in Mallorca, Spain. After a night out, he was found dead with head injuries at a villa. It is believed he died after colliding with a glass window, and he reportedly had shards of glass in his chest when he was discovered.

According to the BBC, the reality TV star’s body has been returned to the U.K., and an autopsy was performed. However, a cause of death has not yet been determined.

As the investigation continues, Coroner Nadia Persaud has requested the toxicology report, police reports, and witness statements from Spanish authorities.

Jake Hall’s Ex Paid Tribute to Him: ‘My Heart is Shattered’

According to a report from Ultima Hora, drugs had allegedly been consumed at the property where Hall was found. Witnesses told local police that Hall became agitated after taking a significant quantity of drugs.

Reality TV star Jake Hall in 2016. (Photo by SamanthaJ/GC Images)

Hall appeared on The Only Way Is Essex from 2015 to 2024. He is survived by his 8-year-old daughter, River, with his ex-girlfriend, Ladies of London star Misse Beqiri.

“I never thought I would ever have to write this, and the pain of even putting these words down feels unbearable,” Beqiri wrote on Instagram on May 9. “My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter’s. You lit up every room you walked into.”

“Together we created the most beautiful girl, the one you loved more than anything in this world, beyond words,” she added. “Your love for her was so strong it almost scared me. I knew you would go to the ends of the earth for her.”

Hall and Beqiri welcomed their daughter in 2017. The former couple was briefly engaged in 2018.