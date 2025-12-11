another-real-life-hallmark-channel-couple-is-expecting-a-baby-together

From on-screen romance to real-life parenthood, these Hallmark stars are writing their own happily-ever-after… Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry are expecting their first baby.

The When Calls the Heart stars announced the joyful news on Instagram. In the snapshot, the couple stands in front of their decorated Christmas tree, with McGarry cradling her baby bump.

“We can’t wait to meet you, baby♥️ Premiering 2026,” the couple wrote alongside the adorable November 11 post.

Of course, plenty of Hallmark pals rushed to the comments to gush over the baby news.

“I can’t wait to snuggle this little McGarry!!!” When Calls the Heart‘s Erin Krakow wrote. “Huge congratulations!!! (Also- love the pic 😍),” Pascale Hutton (another When Calls the Heart star) added.

“Eeeek!!!!!! I AM SOOOOOO EXCITED FOR YOU ALL!! Kids are the best! You’re going to be such wonderful parents, and your heart is about to double in size and capacity!!!” Hallmark Christmas queen Jen Lilley exclaimed.

The Starcrossed Hallmark Couple First Met in 2018

Wallace, 32, and McGarry, 40, first met on the Hallmark Channel series in 2018 when they joined the cast for season 6, which aired in spring 2019. McGarry played Nathan Grant, a mountie in Hope Valley, while Wallace portrayed Fiona Miller for five seasons before leaving the show ahead of season 11 due to scheduling conflicts.

McGarry all but confirmed their romance on Instagram in November 2020, just after season 8 wrapped. He shared a photo of two coffee cups surrounded by Polaroids of himself and Wallace, cheekily captioning it, “Photo evidence. 📸.”

Hallmark stars Kayla Wallace (with a major baby bump) and Kevin McGarry at the ‘Landman’ Season 2 premiere in New York City last month. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

In December 2022, two years after confirming their relationship, McGarry and Wallace shared a joint Instagram post to announce their engagement. The clip, which showed the couple kissing to The Beatles’ “In My Life,” was simply captioned, “Forever ❤️.”

The Hallmark couple married in 2024.