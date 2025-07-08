‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Pulled Over by Law Enforcement Amid DUI Probation

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms Beador was recently pulled over by law enforcement amid her DUI probation.

According to court records obtained by PEOPLE, the reality TV star was pulled over in Orange County, California, at the end of May. She was cited for “driving while operating a handheld wireless telephone or electronic wireless communications device.”

Storms Beador has until July 11 to pay the fine, which is reportedly $20 for the first offense and $50 for each subsequent offense.

The Real Housewives castmate is currently on a three-year DUI probation. She received the probation sentence after an alleged DUI hit and run in the early hours of Sept. 17, 2023. The Newport Beach Police Department arrested her after she fled the scene of a collision that caused “property damage.”

She allegedly had a .24 blood alcohol level, which is notably three times the legal limit.

Beador was arrested for two misdemeanors, hit-and-run and DUI alcohol. She was later released on a citation.

‘The Real Housewives’ Star Previously Opened Up About Her DUI Arrest and Probation

During a July 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Beador opened up about her DUI arrest and probation.

“I could have killed someone,” she pointed out. “And part of my therapy has been trying to move past that guilt and shame.”

Beador further shared, “You can say to yourself, ‘I could have killed someone… but I didn’t.’ So I don’t want it to appear that I’m taking anything lightly, because there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it. But I didn’t hurt anyone, and I’m grateful for that.”

She went on to say that the experience was really traumatic for her. “As you can see, I was injured pretty badly, and when I looked at it, it almost felt like I was looking at someone who wasn’t me.”

“I didn’t want to see myself that way,” she added. “And I didn’t want anyone else to see me that way either. I honestly thought I’d never show it to anyone.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s DUI probation ends on Nov. 1, 2026.