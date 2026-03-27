‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Reveals She’s About to Become a Grandmother

Real Housewives of Orange County fan favorite just traded her usual glam for a granny chic cardigan, announcing to fans that she’s expecting her first grandchild.
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Braunwyn Windham-Burke recently took to Instagram to share the big granny news. In the sweet post, the 48-year-old RHOC alum announced that her daughter, Bella, is expecting her first child with her husband, Douglas Tuohy.
The post included a photo of a baby scan lying on the floor, surrounded by a heart made of red roses and daisies.
“I’m going to be a grandma !!! So so so excited that my first baby is having a baby!!! Mama B ready for duty!!! #firstgrandbaby #grandma@bellawindhamburke @douglastuohy,” Windham-Burke captioned the Feb. 10 post.
Of course, plenty of Real Housewives of Orange County fans took to the comments to congratulate Windham-Burke.
“Congratulations! What an absolutely joyful milestone for you and your family!” one fan wrote. “So amazing!!! Super happy for you,” another fan gushed. “Thank God, I had a heart attack. I thought you’re about to be a mom again,” yet another fan joked of the mother of seven. Windham-Burke took it in stride, replying with a laughing emoji.
Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth also chimed in with, “❤️❤️ Congratulations darling.”
‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Celebrated Her Daughter’s Wedding Last Fall
The grandma-to-be news comes after the RHOC star, who shares her seven children with ex-husband Sean Burke, celebrated Bella’s wedding in September.
“My first baby got married!” she gushed next to a series of shots featuring her daughter and son-in-law. “We’re all so excited to welcome@douglastuohy into the family, and I’m so proud of the woman that@bellawindhamburke has become. Family of 10, here we come.”
Windham-Burke, who tied the knot with Jennifer Spinner in February 2023, shared a new family portrait in January, proving their “family of 10” is only getting bigger. The photo featured three of her younger children, her wife, and their two dogs.
“I’ve always wanted the kids to be able to have a family portrait that highlighted the unique, crazy, beautiful life that @hashtag_blehssed and I have created with, and for them,” Windham-Burke penned in her caption.