‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Reveals She’s About to Become a Grandmother

Real Housewives of Orange County fan favorite just traded her usual glam for a granny chic cardigan, announcing to fans that she’s expecting her first grandchild.

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Braunwyn Windham-Burke recently took to Instagram to share the big granny news. In the sweet post, the 48-year-old RHOC alum announced that her daughter, Bella, is expecting her first child with her husband, Douglas Tuohy.

The post included a photo of a baby scan lying on the floor, surrounded by a heart made of red roses and daisies.

“I’m going to be a grandma !!! So so so excited that my first baby is having a baby!!! Mama B ready for duty!!! #firstgrandbaby #grandma@bellawindhamburke @douglastuohy,” Windham-Burke captioned the Feb. 10 post.

Of course, plenty of Real Housewives of Orange County fans took to the comments to congratulate Windham-Burke.

“Congratulations! What an absolutely joyful milestone for you and your family!” one fan wrote. “So amazing!!! Super happy for you,” another fan gushed. “Thank God, I had a heart attack. I thought you’re about to be a mom again,” yet another fan joked of the mother of seven. Windham-Burke took it in stride, replying with a laughing emoji.

Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth also chimed in with, “❤️❤️ Congratulations darling.”

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Celebrated Her Daughter’s Wedding Last Fall

The grandma-to-be news comes after the RHOC star, who shares her seven children with ex-husband Sean Burke, celebrated Bella’s wedding in September.

“My first baby got married!” she gushed next to a series of shots featuring her daughter and son-in-law. “We’re all so excited to welcome@douglastuohy into the family, and I’m so proud of the woman that@bellawindhamburke has become. Family of 10, here we come.”

Windham-Burke, who tied the knot with Jennifer Spinner in February 2023, shared a new family portrait in January, proving their “family of 10” is only getting bigger. The photo featured three of her younger children, her wife, and their two dogs.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner in 2025. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“I’ve always wanted the kids to be able to have a family portrait that highlighted the unique, crazy, beautiful life that @hashtag_blehssed and I have created with, and for them,” Windham-Burke penned in her caption.